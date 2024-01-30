Virginia man arrested for poaching beloved deer

"The illegal killing of this deer was a blow to the community and damaged the reputation of law- abiding hunters across the Commonwealth," said Major Ryan Shuler of the Department of Wildlife Resources.

A Richmond, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with the illegal killing of the city’s beloved white tailed deer known as the “Hollywood Buck.”

The deer got its name because he was frequently spotted in Richmond’s historic Hollywood Cemetery, unmistakable with 29 points on his massive and regal antlers.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said Jason Walters, 36, is facing charges of illegally killing three deer, including the renowned buck. Charges against him include illegal possession of wildlife, failing to check and tag a deer and littering.

Another 36-year-old Richmond man, Alan Proffitt, is also facing pending charges.

The agency said that Conservation Police Officers have recovered the Hollywood Buck’s distinctive 29-point antlers, following the execution of 10 search warrants.

The break in the case came last month when the agency said that Walters posted a picture of himself with a 29-point buck on Facebook, claiming to have taken the deer in Prince Edward County.

“The illegal killing of this deer was a blow to the community and damaged the reputation of law- abiding hunters across the Commonwealth,” said Major Ryan Shuler of the Department of Wildlife Resources.

