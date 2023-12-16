Northern Virginians named to over half of committee chair positions in House of Delegates

Northern Virginia legislators will chair more than half the committees in the 2024 Virginia House of Delegates.

Northern Virginia legislators will chair more than half the committees in the Virginia House of Delegates in the 2024 session, following the Democratic takeover of the chamber in November’s election.

House Speaker-designee Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, announced the final committee chair selections this week, naming Prince William County Del. Candi Mundon King to chair the House Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns. Mundon King, who will represent the 23rd District, will be the first Black delegate to chair the committee.

“Delegate Mundon King has been a force since she stepped foot on the House floor,” Scott said in a news release. “She has always been a fierce advocate for the rights and freedoms of all Virginians.”

Mundon King said in the release she is humbled by her selection. “My catalyst for running for the House of Delegates was my passion for community. I look forward to working with the committee to ensure communities across the commonwealth are great places to live, work and raise families today and for generations to come.”

Other Northern Virginia delegates named over the past few weeks to lead committees are:

Del. Alfonso Lopez of Arlington County and Alexandria, Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources

Del. Luke Torian of Prince William, Appropriations

Del. Patrick Hope of Arlington County, Courts of Justice

Del. Vivian Watts of Annandale, Finance

Del. David Bulova of Fairfax County, General Laws

Del. Mark Sickles of Fairfax, Health and Human Services

Del. Marcus Simon of Fairfax, Public Safety

Del. Karrie Delaney of Fairfax, Transportation

The other House of Delegates committee chairmen will be:

Del. Cliff Hayes of Chesapeake, Communications, Technology and Innovation

Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, Education

Speaker-designee Don Scott, Rules

Del. Jeion Ward of Hampton, Labor and Commerce

Del. Marcia “Cia” Price of Newport News, Privileges and Elections

All committee chair appointments will become effective upon Scott’s election as speaker by the House of Delegates, after the members take their oaths of office on the first day of the session, Jan. 10. Democrats will hold a 51-49 edge in the House.

Committee chairs are important because they control the flow of legislation in their specific areas. All proposed bills must pass out of committee before being considered by the full House of Delegates.