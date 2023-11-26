Gluten-free bakery opens full location in Prince William Co. after farmers market success

A gluten-free bakery opened last week in Old Town Manassas, the first of its kind in the Prince William County, Virginia, area.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A first-of-its-kind gluten-free bakery opened this month in Old Town Manassas.

Honey and Ivy Gluten Free bakery at 9105 Center St. originated from a stand at the Manassas Farmers Market last season. It has grown to three weekly markets and now the new shop in Old Town.

In April 2022, Emily Hamby started her venture of baking and selling cookies, cinnamon rolls and other tasty treats at the farmers market after she moved to the area and wasn’t able to find safe gluten-free options.

When she saw the high demand for gluten-free baked goods in Manassas, she decided to expand her reach and added the Haymarket Farmers Market to her list of growing customers.

The demand continued to grow as Honey and Ivy introduced new items and requests that are hard to find within the gluten-free community.

“It really is all about the community,” Hamby said in a news release. “Food is such a central part of any gathering. That is something that people with Celiac or food allergies often miss out on. Getting more involved in the Manassas community through farmers markets, committees, and networking made us realize that Old Town Manassas was the perfect spot for our first brick and mortar location.”

To keep up with the growing customer base, Hamby partnered with Morgan Ulisse to manage the cakes, cookies and custom orders. The duo spent this past season working to grow the business, adding on the weekly Clifton Farmers Market in addition to their Manassas and Haymarket base.

Honey and Ivy’s bakery offers a wide range of baked goods as well as coffee, houseplants, creations by local artists and more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. at the bakery, where free cake and hot chocolate will be served.