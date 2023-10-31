Sheriff: Man who spurred chase from Loudoun Co. to Tysons was driving stolen, repainted Hummer

The man who authorities said led police and deputies on a chase through two Northern Virginia counties while driving a stolen Hummer has been identified.

The man who authorities said led police and deputies on a chase through two Northern Virginia counties while driving a stolen Hummer has been identified.

Joseph C. Daniel, 44, of Leesburg, was arrested in the Tysons Corner area Monday, after a chase that started in Ashburn. He faces charges in both Fairfax and Loudoun counties related to the pursuit.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies showed up to a reported “abduction in progress” just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Daniel, in the Hummer, drove northbound on the Loudoun County Parkway and ignored commands and signals to pull over.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Tuesday that the Hummer was reported stolen in Chantilly last March and had been repainted from its original green color to black.

Daniel ended up on Interstate 495 by Tysons Boulevard, with officers from Virginia State police and Fairfax County on his tail.

Helicopter footage, released by Fairfax County police on Tuesday, showed a black vehicle driving onto oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road several times.

This is no video game⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #FCPD teamed-up w/ @LoudounSheriff & @VSPPIO to take this criminal off our streets after he fled from deputies in Loudoun County, attempted to carjack a motorist, & put our communities in danger. Great arrest✅, great tackle✅, & great teamwork.✅ pic.twitter.com/v859Q8Ir5K — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 31, 2023

In Vienna, police said Daniel stopped the Hummer at Chain Bridge and Flint Hill roads and tried to steal two other vehicles, while running away from law enforcement. Helicopter footage showed officers tackling him to the ground.

Daniel was arrested with help from Virginia State Police. In addition to charges related to the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said Daniel also has open warrants for possession of stolen property and burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and three counts of probation violation.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the initial abduction call.

In Fairfax County, Daniel faces carjacking, hit-and-run, driving without a license and reckless driving charges, among others.

Daniel is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.