Hummer driver suspected of kidnapping arrested after police chase from Loudoun Co. through Tysons

A police chase through two Northern Virginia counties ended in the arrest of a person accused of kidnapping a woman.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies showed up to a reported “abduction in progress” in Ashburn just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a black Hummer drove away northbound on the Loudoun County Parkway and ignored deputies’ attempts and signals to pull over, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver ended up on Interstate 495 by Tysons Boulevard. That’s when authorities said Fairfax County police joined the pursuit, aided by K9 and helicopter. Police radio traffic indicated that the suspect drove into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road multiple times during the chase.

The driver entered the town of Vienna around 2:37 p.m., where police said the suspect stopped the Hummer at Chain Bridge and Flint Hill roads and tried to steal two other vehicles before Fairfax County and Virginia State police arrested him.

A woman was found inside the Hummer and police said she has minor injuries related to the alleged kidnapping.

Fairfax County police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Hummer struck several vehicles during the chase. Police said all other reported injuries were not life-threatening.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office has not released the man’s identity or any charges against him.

Below is the area where the pursuit ended. The southbound lanes Chain Bridge Road were blocked between Nutley Street and Flint Hill Road during the investigation.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.