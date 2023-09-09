Whole Foods Market opening larger, relocated store this fall in Springfield

Whole Foods Market will open a new 49,499-square-foot store in Virginia's Springfield Plaza on Oct. 4.

The store is a relocation of the existing Springfield store at 8402 Old Keene Mill Road, which has been serving the community for more than 25 years.

The new location nearly doubles the size of the original store and offers a full-service meat department, additional prepared foods bars and an expanded product assortment which includes more than 600 local items sourced with the help of Daniela D’Ambrosio, a local forager for Whole Foods Market.

During its grand opening, Whole Foods will present a refrigerated van to the Northern Virginia Food Rescue, donated through Whole Foods Market’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program.

Features of the Springfield Plaza store include:

Produce sourced from 14 regional farms, including apple totes from Hess Brother’s Fruit Company, Asian pears from Mountain View Orchards and microgreens from AeroFarms.

Specialty cheese department with regional items including artisan crackers from Firehook Bakery, the Virginia Chutney Company and Picnic Gourmet Spreads.

Curated grocery section filled with brand favorites and local products, including hummus from Asmar’s Mediterranean Food, potato chips from Route 11 and barbecue sauces from Sloppy Mama’s.

Full-service seafood counter featuring jumbo lump crab cakes, local and seasonal finfish and local smoked fish from Ivy City Smokehouse. Additional local options include crabmeat from Clayton Seafood Company, oysters and condiments from Rappahannock Oyster Co. and fresh fish from George’s Seafood.

Full-service meat counter, with butchers available to cut steaks and poultry to order. Features include dry-aged beef — aged in-house for up to 28 days — and in-house sausage made fresh daily that will include pork, chicken, turkey and lamb options. Local options include grass-fed beef from Grayson Natural Farms.

An extensive collection of spirits and more than 500 wines.

Selection of more than 300 craft beers. Local craft beer and cider options will include Port City Brewing Company, Potter’s Craft Cider, Aslin Beer Co. and Three Notch’d Brewing Company.

Expanded prepared foods section featuring fresh sushi from Genji, made-to-order sandwiches, full-service deli, three self-serve food bars and a self-serve pizza station with vegan and alternative flour crust options.

Bakery department offering made-in-house bread, Whole Foods Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake and brown butter cookies, and seasonal treats including apple cider donuts and pumpkin butter chai cake. Regional offerings include baklava from Al Bohsali, cookies from Whisked and cakes from Sweet and Natural.

Whole Body section that includes facial, hair and skin care products, including bar soaps from the Naked Goat Soap Company, gifts from The Neighborhoods and candles from Handmade Habitat.

Whole Foods Market in Springfield Plaza will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Opening morning, customers will enjoy complimentary coffee and breakfast bites. The first 300 customers in line will receive a limited-edition tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.

For more information, see wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/springfieldplaza.

