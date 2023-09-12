Fall means wildfire season at Shenandoah National Park

Many head out to Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park in the fall to see the changing leaves, but this year, it might be hard to see through the haze of wildfire smoke.

Park officials spent the weekend battling the Millers Head wildfire, which they believed was ignited by natural causes.

“Plants are very dry and with the drought conditions we have had, they’re extremely dry,” said Carly Adams, spokesperson for the Shenandoah National Park.

According to Adams, recent rain showers brought some relief to the area. “We’ve had some rain over the weekend, which was definitely something we were excited about,” she said.

However, a dry summer means the area needs more than just a weekend rainstorm to reduce the risk of fires.

“With moderate to high drought conditions in the park that we’ve seen this year, fires can easily start,” said Adams.

Amanda Swasta, who lives in the area, told WTOP that she was outside her home in downtown Luray Friday afternoon when she saw lighting in the sky. Thirty minutes later, she said she noticed smoke.

Swasta said the smoke stayed in a contained area on the side of the mountain that “you cannot get to.”

The park asks campers to report any signs of smoke or fire.

Fires or smoke can be reported to park rangers or the Shenandoah National Park emergency phone number at 1-800-732-9011.