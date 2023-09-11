Firefighters work to contain blaze in Shenandoah National Park

The National Park Service said the fire is occurring in steep and rock terrain and "continues to smolder in timber and leaf litter" in the area.

Firefighters near Luray, Virginia, are working to contain a roughly two-and-a-half acre blaze that began Friday in the Millers Head area of Shenandoah National Park, officials say.

Shenandoah National Park is open to visitors as a dozen firefighters with NPS and Virginia Department of Forestry work to set a fire line. About 10% of the fire was contained on Sunday, according to a news release from Shenandoah National Park.

The fire is occurring in “steep and rocky terrain” and “continues to smolder in timber and leaf litter” in the area, the news release said.

Initial reports indicated the fire had been caused naturally on Friday afternoon, park officials said. Park structures and trails are unaffected by the fire, and park facilities will remain open.

Updates on the firefighting efforts can be found on the park’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as an interactive map on its website.

