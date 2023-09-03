3 Woodbridge teenagers found with 1,000 fentanyl pills, 2 handguns during traffic stop

Three 19-year-olds were found with over 1,000 fentanyl pills and two loaded handguns during a traffic stop Thursday for speeding on I-95, according to the Spotsylvania's Sheriff's Office.

The three teenagers from Woodbridge were identified by police as D’Shon A. Mims, Jada Sales-Perez and Francisco D. Chavarria.

Police say, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a traffic stop was attempted after they saw a sedan with no front tags speeding on the interstate. Officers then saw the driver, Mims, move into the back seat while Sales-Perez, who was in the passenger seat, took over the wheel while the car was moving.

The vehicle then abruptly stopped in the right travel lane at the 124 mile marker, where police say they located over 1,000 fentanyl pills and the two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

Police say Mims was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic, possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II narcotic, concealed weapon, obstruction of justice and not having a license. Sales-Perez was arrested for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic. Chavarria was arrested for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic and was also wanted by Prince William County police on multiple warrants.

All three teens were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Sheriff Roger Harris said in a news release that he’s proud of the officers that found the large amount of drugs.

“I appreciate the hard work of our deputies, detectives and community who continue to help to keep this deadly poison off our streets.”

