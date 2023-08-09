Virginia woman burps her way into the world record books

A Spotsylvania County woman has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest burp bellowed by a female, achieving a belch noisier than a blender.

A Spotsylvania County woman has broken the Guinness World Record for the loudest burp bellowed by a female, achieving a belch noisier than a blender, an electric handheld drill and some motorcycles at full throttle.

Kimberly Winter, 33, who grew up in Sumerduck in Fauquier County and graduated from Liberty High School in 2007, achieved the record-breaking 107.3 decibel burp in a “dead room,” similar to a recording studio to eliminate reflected sound. She visited the studios of iHeartRadio in Maryland earlier this month, where she burped live on the “Elliot in the Morning” show, according to Guinness World Records.

“How a lot of people get good at something is they’ve been doing it for a very long time,” Winter told InsideNova. “And I’ve been burping for a very long time, so I just got really good at it, and I’m really loud for some reason … I thought there was other people out there like me. I didn’t think I was, you know, that loud. But I guess I am.”

“I could be louder, and I’m going to break it again,” Winter declared. She would need to file another application with Guinness World Records and set up another time with her sound engineer, who Winter mentioned is also from Fauquier County. Winter’s burp surpassed the previous record of 107 decibels achieved by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009. The male record-holder is Neville Sharp of Australia, who did a 112.7-decibel burp in 2021. Winter, known in some TikTok communities as a “Burp Queen,” primed her body for her record-breaking performance by eating breakfast and drinking coffee and beer, according to Guinness World Records. She settled on that combination following weeks of experimentation where she studies which foods and drinks allow her to burp loudest. She hopes another woman beats her record, so she can then in turn up her game with a new challenge. Winter, who goes by Kimycola on TikTok, said she wants to bring more recognition to her niche TikTok community of burpers. “There’s a bunch of burp queens on TikTok,” she said. “We go live for our fans, and we have burp battles and there’s a bunch of girls around the world who do this, so I would love one of them to try and give them some representation as well.”

