Reducing crashes, congestion on roads near I-95 interchange in Springfield

If you've ever taken the highway to drive to the Springfield Mall or Springfield Metro station, chances are you've spent some time driving, or stopped, on Franconia Road. VDOT is looking for ways to reduce crashes and congestion in the corridor near the I-95 interchange.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for public input as it tries to reduce congestion and the number of crashes on half-mile stretches of Franconia Road, and nearby Commerce Street.

With five on- and off-ramps to the Interstate 95 interchange and three intersections, VDOT is looking to make safety and operational improvements, in part prioritized by feedback from the online survey.

According to a VDOT presentation, Franconia Road, which carries about 69,000 vehicles a day had 162 crashes, between January 2015 and October 2022. Commerce Street averages far fewer vehicles — 19,000 daily — but had 171 crashes.

Among the potential improvements, VDOT will consider reworking intersections and changing lane configurations. In addition, the agency will be looking for ways to make pedestrian and bicycle lanes and crossings more visible.

The online survey runs through June 15. Feedback will be evaluated and presented during the second round of public involvement, scheduled for winter, according to VDOT.

