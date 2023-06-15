Northern Virginia school systems offering free summer meals for kids

School systems in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Stafford and Manassas are providing free breakfast and lunch to children under 18 through the summer.

Canteen Lunch with schnitzel and noodles on a tray.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/BaderElbert)

The school divisions are participating in the USDA Summer Food Service program, sponsored by the Virginia Department of Health. In most cases, children don’t have to attend the school or participate in the free/reduced lunch plans to receive free meals.

In Prince William, 21 schools are participating across the county, with many schools offering breakfast and lunch beginning June 20. Click here for a list of schools, dates and times.

In Fairfax County, most summer meal programs begin June 20, offering breakfast and lunch at schools and community centers in Alexandria, Falls Church, Reston, Herndon, McLean, Springfield, Chantilly, Burke, Annandale and Vienna. Click here for a list of locations and times.

In Manassas, the program runs from June 20 through July 31. Breakfast will be served from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the following schools from June 20 to July 13:

Baldwin Elementary School, 1978 Eagle Way

Jennie Dean Elementary School, 9601 Prince William St.

Mayfield Intermediate School, 9400 Mayfield Court

From June 12 to July 31, meals will be served at Osbourn High School, 1977 Eagle Way, with breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1:15-1:45 p.m.

In Loudoun County, free meals will be provided for students ages 18 and younger at eight locations throughout Loudoun County starting this week at the Sterling library and expanding in early July. Click here for a list of locations and times.

In Stafford County, meals are being provided at nine locations through Aug. 4. Click here for details and locations.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission.