Break out the coupons — Virginia shoppers won’t have a sales tax holiday this year

The way things stand, Virginia won't be getting its annual sales tax holiday this summer, but the tradition will continue in Maryland.

Virginia won’t be getting its annual sales tax holiday this summer, but the tradition will continue in Maryland.

Noticeably absent from a set of new laws kicking in July 1 in Virginia is a law that would have extended the annual three-day sales tax holiday weekend.

In the past, around August, Virginia shoppers could buy back-to-school items, hurricane-preparedness products and energy-efficient appliances tax free.

Macaulay Porter, spokeswoman for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, pointed to Senate Democrats, who she said stalled the budget process at the expense of critical items, such as the sales tax holiday.

Maryland’s tax-free week will be held this year starting Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. Sales tax will be waived on clothes and shoes priced under $100 and the first $40 worth of backpacks and other book bags.

Before it was repealed in 2009, D.C. had sales tax holidays in August and November.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.