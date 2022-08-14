WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Back to school shopping a little cheaper in Md. as ‘tax free holiday’ week kicks off

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 14, 2022, 9:23 AM

Those looking to save a little extra dough on some back to school shopping can at least avoid paying state sales tax on most items this week in Maryland.

The state’s tax holiday starts Sunday and runs through Saturday. Clothing and pairs of shoes $100 or less will have no sales tax added onto them.

There is a full list of items that are included in the sales tax exemption. Most are what you would expect: underwear, jeans and polos. But you can also avoid taxes on wedding dresses, capes and bowling shoes. It also includes winter coats so you may want to think a couple of months ahead.

Backpacks and book bags $40 or less are also tax exempt. But if you want to splurge and get a little pricier bag, you won’t be charged tax on the first $40.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is the annual reminder that summer is drawing to an end and kids will soon return to classrooms,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a release. “I encourage all Marylanders to take advantage of reduced prices and support local retailers throughout our great state.”

Online purchases during the week on clothes and shoes are also exempt from the 6% state sales tax.

“Tax-free week is an excellent time to save extra on clothing, footwear and backpacks,” said Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Association in a statement. “Stores will be offering excellent deals you won’t want to miss. We cannot stress enough the importance of supporting your local brick and mortar stores who employ Marylanders, provide much needed tax revenue to our state and stabilize our communities.”

And if you’re in D.C. you may want to head to the neighboring state because the District no longer holds its tax holidays in August and November.

Virginia’s three-day “tax holiday” ended on Aug. 7.

