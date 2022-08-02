Virginia, Maryland to hold tax-free holidays in August

August has some perks for shoppers hitting the stores in Virginia and Maryland. Both states are holding their tax-free holidays.

August has some perks for shoppers hitting the stores in Virginia and Maryland. Both states are holding their tax-free holidays soon.

Virginia’s three-day “tax holiday” is from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.

Maryland’s is Aug. 14 through Aug. 20.

D.C. no longer holds its tax holidays in August and November.

Virginia

The tax-free shopping weekend in Virginia starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Eligible shopping items include school supplies that are $20 or less per item and clothing and footwear that are priced at $100 or less per item.

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products also will be tax-free for the holiday. These include portable generators of $1,000 or less, gas-powered chainsaws of $350 or less and chainsaw accessories and other hurricane prep items that are $60 or less per item.

Additionally, qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products for home or personal use that cost $2,500 or less per item are included in the sale.

Find more details on the guidelines for Virginia’s sales tax holiday online.

Maryland

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is encouraging shoppers to head to stores from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for the state’s tax-free week.

His hope is that people will take advantage of discounts and provide a sales boost for retailers.

“August’s temperatures are sizzling, and so are the savings during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week,” Franchot said. “Whether you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses.”

Clothing and footwear $100 or less per item will be exempt from sales taxes. Also, the first $40 of any backpack purchase is tax-free.

See a list of what items are tax-exempt in Maryland.