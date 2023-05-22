All five Inova hospitals earn top safety grades from Leapfrog

All five Inova hospitals received "A" grades for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic

“Excellence in healthcare is not a one-time achievement, but a habit of continuously striving to live our values of putting the patient at the center of everything we do,” said Dr. Chapy Venkatesan, Inova’s chief quality and safety officer.

Only 27 hospitals in Virginia were awarded “A” grades for the spring term of 2023, five of which are Inova hospitals:

Inova Loudoun Hospital is one of only 20 hospitals nationwide to earn straight A’s since the program’s launch – 23 consecutive A grades.

Inova Fair Oaks has earned 22 consecutive A grades.

Inova Mount Vernon has earned 18 consecutive A grades

Inova Fairfax and Inova Alexandria hospitals have earned 10 consecutive A grades.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Inova’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

