Prince William County hires LaBelle as new fire chief

April 5, 2023, 9:55 AM

Prince William County has a new fire and rescue chief.

The Board of County Supervisors announced Tuesday night that Thomas LaBelle would take over the fire and rescue chief job, joining the county’s department from Henrico County Division of Fire, where he serves as a deputy chief and chief of staff. He’ll start in Prince William County on May 1.

Fire and Rescue Chief Timothy Keen retired at the start of September after three years as chief and more than 40 years with the county. James E. Forgo stepped in as interim chief.

Prior to joining Henrico’s fire division in 2018, LaBelle spent five years as a division chief with the Albermarle County fire and rescue department, managing volunteer components of that county’s combination rescue system.

Thomas LaBelle (Courtesy Inside NoVa)

