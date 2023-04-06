Northern Virginia-based KnoNap in running for $60,000 small business prize

A Northern Virginia-based company that empowers, educates and advocates against drug-facilitated sexual assault and crime is a top 10 finalist in Barclays US Consumer Bank’s “Small Business Big Wins” contest.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A Northern Virginia-based company that empowers, educates and advocates against drug-facilitated sexual assault and crime is a top 10 finalist in Barclays US Consumer Bank’s “Small Business Big Wins” contest.

The company, KnoNap, was selected from among over 15,000 other small business entrants from around the country – the most the contest has ever seen. Voting among the final 10 is underway through April 10 at https://www.barclayssmallbizbigwins.com/

Over $125,000 in prizes will be awarded to the finalists, with $60,000 going to the winner. The contest, now in its third year, was created during the pandemic to provide a boost to small businesses with compelling stories of resilience.

KnoNap empowers individuals against drink spiking in social settings. The company created Knope, a discreet, portable, gender-inclusive empowerment tool that can detect 12 drugs of abuse within three to five minutes.

KnoNap was previously honored for its innovation by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The company was founded by Danya Sherman.

The Barclays contest winners will be announced the week of May 2 to coincide with National Small Business Week.