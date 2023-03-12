As hospital cases among kids rise, Va. health groups push to prohibit unregulated THC

A rise in hospital cases involving kids and THC in Virginia has led some Virginia health groups to call on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to step in.

In a letter to the governor, the groups, including the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, The Medical Society of Virginia, Virginia College of Emergency Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics, are calling for more restrictions on hemp-derived products with high amounts of THC.

The letter points to “misleading and inaccurate labels, many of which recklessly target children.”

The groups says synthetic THC products, such as delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC, which can regularly be found in many gas stations and convenience stores, are a major cause for the recent rise in poisoning among children.

The group said the products containing THC, “are not tested for potency or purity, nor have they been subject to sufficient research and study.”

The Virginia Mercury reports that, according to VHAA data, there has been a significant rise in pediatric emergency room visits in Virginia due to cannabis ingestion from the third quarter of 2021 (369 visits) to the second quarter of 2022 (583 visits).

The data does not identify what type of THC products are most responsible for the rise in cases, according to the Virginia Mercury.

In their letter, the group strongly advocated for the passing of two bills before the state legislature: HB 2294 and SB 903.

Among other measures, the bills would limit how much THC each product can contain to a maximum of 0.3%, or two milligrams of THC per package. Businesses would face fines of up to $10,000 per day for violations.

While industry supporters have been critical of calls for more regulation, Youngkin has expressed support for tightening Virginia’s cannabis laws.