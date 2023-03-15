MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, and more to perform at Pharrell’s 2023 ‘Something in the Water’ festival in Virginia Beach

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 5:34 PM

The “Something in the Water” music festival held in D.C. last year is making its move back to its roots in Virginia Beach, Virginia, this April, and released its star-studded lineup on Wednesday.

Host Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly are among the artists taking the stage during the concert set from April 28 to April 30.

Other performers at the three-day concert include Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, Kid Cudi, Mumford and Sons, Maren Morris and more.

Passes to the concert are on sale and the festival says there are still three-day passes available for $399 plus fees. 

The festival first started in 2019 in Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach.

Events DC planners said they had hoped the annual festival would stay in the District but there were logistics and safety concerns during the June 2022 event on Independence Avenue.

Several people reported that the D.C. venue and its event staffing weren’t able to adequately handle the about 28,000 ticket holders and crowd.

See the full lineup and get tickets on the festival’s website.

