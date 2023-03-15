Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, and more to perform at Pharrell’s 2023 ‘Something in the Water’ festival in Virginia Beach

The "Something in the Water" music festival held in D.C. last year is making its move back to its roots in Virginia Beach, Virginia, this April and has released its star-studded lineup on Wednesday.

The “Something in the Water” music festival held in D.C. last year is making its move back to its roots in Virginia Beach, Virginia, this April, and released its star-studded lineup on Wednesday.

Host Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly are among the artists taking the stage during the concert set from April 28 to April 30.

Other performers at the three-day concert include Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, Kid Cudi, Mumford and Sons, Maren Morris and more.

Passes to the concert are on sale and the festival says there are still three-day passes available for $399 plus fees.

🌊 See you in Virginia Beach for SOMETHING IN THE WATER presented by @Walmart April 28-30! A limited number of passes are still available at https://t.co/Ul2je8C4F5 pic.twitter.com/OePdUG4kyK — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) March 15, 2023

The festival first started in 2019 in Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach.

Events DC planners said they had hoped the annual festival would stay in the District but there were logistics and safety concerns during the June 2022 event on Independence Avenue.

Several people reported that the D.C. venue and its event staffing weren’t able to adequately handle the about 28,000 ticket holders and crowd.

See the full lineup and get tickets on the festival’s website.