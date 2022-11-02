Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival won’t return to DC in 2023

The musician revealed Wednesday that Something in the Water is headed back to his hometown of Virginia Beach for three days in April 2023.

Pharrell’s popular Something in the Water music festival won’t be returning to the nation’s capital next year.

The musician said Wednesday that the festival is headed back to his hometown of Virginia Beach for three days in April 2023 — a return to its traditional oceanfront venue after this year’s foray into the District.

Events DC planners had hoped the annual festival would be here to stay, but logistics and safety concerns during the June 2022 event on Independence Avenue seemingly left its future unclear.

No official reason was given for the event’s return to Virginia, with Pharrell simply tweeting it would be “back in the 757” for 2023.

.@sitw is back in the 757 for 2023 🌊 Passes go on sale Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM ET. The VA Locals Only sale for Virginia residents takes place 10 AM – 5 PM ET. Visit https://t.co/KAPM6gvYiT for more details. pic.twitter.com/kptkVBy2BT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 2, 2022

“I had a call the other day with Pharrell, and he’s decided to take it back to his hometown … he feels strongly that he needs to go back to his hometown,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said when asked about the singer’s decision at an unrelated news briefing Wednesday.

“We’ll get him back in another form,” she added.

Something in the Water 2023 will be held between April 28 and April 30. Passes go on sale Nov. 5 at noon. Virginia residents can access a locals-only sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the same day.