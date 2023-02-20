George Washington was here: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

It might be Presidents Day for the rest of the country, but in Virginia, the third Monday of February is George Washington Day, and there are plenty of celebrations around Northern Virginia to celebrate what would have been the first president’s 291st birthday.

Admission will be free both Feb. 20 and Feb. 22 at Washington’s Mount Vernon home. (Feb. 22 is Washington’s actual birthday, while the federal holiday is Monday, Feb. 20.) Tickets will be distributed on-site upon arrival, and a limited number are available.

Events on Feb. 20 include an official presidential wreath-laying ceremony, a tactical demonstration by the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and a musical demonstration by The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. Feb. 22 activities include a naturalization ceremony, character performances and a U.S. Air Force Strings concert.

In celebration of Presidents Day, the Washington Presidential Library will be open to the public on Feb. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The collection at Mount Vernon includes rare books and manuscripts that document the lives of George and Martha Washington and the history of Mount Vernon before 1853. See mountvernon.org for details.

Other events at Mount Vernon include:

George Washington’s Masonic Apron will be on view in the Donald W. Reynolds Museum and Education Center Feb. 18-22. The apron is believed to have been presented to Washington by the Marquis de Lafayette.

George Washington’s Birthday Auction, which began Feb. 1, closes Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. Items up for bid include a private dinner at the George Washington Presidential Library, dinner at The Inn at Little Washington, artwork, maps, jewelry, tickets and trips. Proceeds support the restoration and preservation of Mount Vernon.

George Washington Birthnight Supper & Ball on Feb. 19, which also supports the restoration and preservation of Mount Vernon. The evening includes a cocktail reception, a three-course seated dinner, a live auction, entertainment and dancing.

City of Alexandria

George Washington’s adopted hometown of Alexandria celebrates the first president all month long, complete with a parade.

George Washington Birthday Parade

Monday, Feb. 20, 1-3 p.m.

The nation’s largest George Washington Birthday parade marches a one-mile route through the streets of his chosen hometown.

This year’s parade will feature a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the city’s iconic George Washington Masonic National Memorial. It starts at 1 p.m. and will go through Fayette and King Streets.

For more information on the parade, visit www.washingtonbirthday.com.

Road closures and parking restrictions in the area of Old Town Alexandria will begin at 10 a.m. See details on the parade route, parking restrictions and traffic changes on https://washingtonbirthday.com/2023route.

Washington Symposium, George Washington Masonic Memorial

Feb. 22 1-2 p.m.

The George Washington Masonic National Memorial hosts leading scholars of the life and legacy of George Washington. The George Washington Symposium is held annually to honor Washington’s birthday by providing the public with enlightening contemporary research on the life of George Washington.

Ferry Farm

Ferry Farm, George Washington’s boyhood home outside Fredericksburg, is hosting a day full of activities Feb. 20.

Meet “George Washington,” participate in the farm’s annual stone-throwing contest and eat birthday cupcakes – while supplies last. There will be educational stations throughout the Ferry Farm property, where families can engage with archaeologists, historians and other experts to learn about Ferry Farm, the Washington family and the enslaved people who lived there.

Events will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while tickets last.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 17 and under.

Ferry Farm is at 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. See Kenmore.org for details.