13 vehicles crash in ‘chain reaction’ along I-95 in Virginia

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in crashes on a stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia amid Wednesday’s foul weather.

Virginia state troopers responded to three separate crashes around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, along northbound I-95 near the boundary between Caroline and Spotsylvania counties.

In a news release, the agency said the first crash triggered “a series of secondary chain reaction crashes” after a sedan spun out on the interstate’s wet surface.

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The incidents remain under investigation, the Virginia State Police added. The WTOP Traffic Center reports crash activity had cleared by the evening commute.

Crashes involving upward of 10 vehicles are rare in this region, WTOP’s traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

“Given that the incident involved several tractor trailers — even a tanker truck and a fuel spill — it’s applaudable that it took under 3 hours to clear the crash,” Dildine said.