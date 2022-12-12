Home » Virginia News » Car that struck a…

Car that struck a Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run found in Fairfax Co. parking garage

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 12, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A car that struck and killed a highway construction worker on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning has been discovered in a Fairfax County parking garage, the Virginia State Police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.

The car was found in a Fairfax County parking garage with temporary tags on it that don’t belong to the car.

Police say they are still looking for the driver.

While Franzell was checking on one of the drivers, a maroon vehicle sped through the work zone at a high speed, struck him and drove off.

Franzell, 32, died at the scene.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle. Based on the debris collected from the scene, state police said, the car that struck Franzell was a 2013-2015 maroon or burgundy Chevrolet Malibu. It will be missing its driver’s side mirror and have substantial damage to the front driver’s side.

In the initial crash, the driver of one car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital; the other driver ran off, and state police are still working to locate them.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up