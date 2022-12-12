Car that struck a Va. highway worker killed in hit-and-run found in Fairfax Co. parking garage

A highway construction worker was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning.

A car that struck and killed a highway construction worker on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning has been discovered in a Fairfax County parking garage, the Virginia State Police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, of Culpeper, Virginia, saw a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-66, near Exit 60, the police said. He told his supervisor he was heading over to check on the drivers and exited his work vehicle.

The car was found in a Fairfax County parking garage with temporary tags on it that don’t belong to the car.

Police say they are still looking for the driver.

While Franzell was checking on one of the drivers, a maroon vehicle sped through the work zone at a high speed, struck him and drove off.

Franzell, 32, died at the scene.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle. Based on the debris collected from the scene, state police said, the car that struck Franzell was a 2013-2015 maroon or burgundy Chevrolet Malibu. It will be missing its driver’s side mirror and have substantial damage to the front driver’s side.

In the initial crash, the driver of one car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital; the other driver ran off, and state police are still working to locate them.