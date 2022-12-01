Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Rep. Donald McEachin’s funeral set for next week

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 1, 2022, 9:23 AM

A funeral for U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, in Richmond.

The service is set for 11 a.m. at the church, at 4247 Creighton Rd.

McEachin, a Democrat who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, died Monday after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 61.

Cards for the family may be mailed to:

P.O. Box 7020
Richmond, VA 23221

In a Facebook post, McEachin’s wife, Colette, asked those who want to honor McEachin send donations to The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in lieu of flowers.

Donations can be sent to:

The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology
Institutional Advancement, Attention: Deborah Alston
Virginia Union University
1500 N. Lombardy St.
Richmond, VA 23220

“Thank you for your sympathy and kindness in this time of sorrow. We are so deeply grateful,” Colette McEachin said in the post.

Colleen Kelleher

