Off-duty federal officer charged with possession in Arlington, Alexandria

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 9:00 PM

A federal officer has been arrested and charged with possession in Virginia following a narcotics investigation.

Eric Welch, 33, was off-duty from his job as a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer, when he was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute, Arlington police said in a news release.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.

Detectives with Arlington police’s Organized Crime Section said they started an investigation after they received a tip about someone distributing cocaine. Through their investigation, they identified Welch, who lives in Alexandria, as a suspect.

On Friday, he was taken into custody on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street after police say they observed him buy narcotics for distribution. They also found a firearm at the scene.

After a search of his home in Alexandria, police say they also turned up additional quantities of narcotics and firearms.

In Alexandria, Welch has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed.

Arlington police ask anyone with information in this case to call them at 703-228-4180.

