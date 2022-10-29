MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Virginia Democrats flog Youngkin for ‘shameful’ comments about Pelosi’s husband

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 29, 2022, 10:31 AM

Political opponents of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin want him to apologize for comments he made Friday about the attack on Paul Pelosi during a home invasion.

The Republican governor was speaking at a campaign rally for GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega when he mentioned Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Paul Pelosi has been in a California hospital since Friday with fractures to his skull and injuries to his right arm and hands following what authorities believe was a politically motivated break-in. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

“Speaker Pelosi’s husband had a break in last night in their house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere,” Youngkin said. “But we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do.”

The line drew ire from Democrats in the commonwealth, who accused the governor of being callous about the attack.

L. Louise Lucas, president pro tempore of the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate, said that Youngkin needs to “either apologize or resign,” while Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn said the comments were “shameful and beneath a governor.”

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton called on Youngkin to apologize when she said that “failing to condemn political violence only emboldens these zealots — it’s a failure of leadership from our governor.”

Youngkin has since distanced himself from the remarks following the Friday rally.

A statement from Youngkin’s spokeswoman to WTOP said that “As the governor clearly said, the assault on Paul Pelosi was wrong and there is no place for violence. He wishes him a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.”

In a Friday interview with Newsmax, the governor was more profusely sympathetic about Paul Pelosi’s condition and what the family has been enduring. He sidestepped questions about whether he wanted a “do-over” for his earlier comments.

