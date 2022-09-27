Va. students plan walkouts in protest of Youngkin transgender policies

Virginia students from around 90 schools are planning walkouts on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recently announced policy changes that impact LGBTQ students.

Some students on Tuesday are pushing back on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s policy changes that impact LGBTQ students by staging walkouts in schools throughout Virginia.

Around 90 schools are expected to participate including schools in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and Stafford counties.

It’s unclear how many students will participate in the walkouts and what time the protests will take place.

A student-led group based in Virginia — the Pride Liberation Project — is organizing the planned walkouts.

Some critics say the policies roll back transgender rights and force schools to “out” students to their parents. Supporters argue the policy changes fulfill Youngkin’s campaign promise to support parental rights.

Protesters are calling for the Virginia Department of Education to revoke the revisions and preserve the existing policies. They also want local school boards to reject the policies.

But Youngkin has defended the policies and said that school boards have to comply.

“It’s the law,” Youngkin said last week. “I don’t really have a lot of patience for folks who see a law and don’t comply with it.”

The protests were planned to coincide with the start of the 30-day public comment period on the Department of Education’s policies — which opened Monday.

Already, more than 15,000 comments have been posted on the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall’s website with a mix of support and criticism of the changes.

School systems are aware of the planned walkouts and some reached out to students ahead of the protests. Parents in Loudoun County received an email saying the school is a “safe place for students to exercise their freedom of expression.”

“Students who choose to demonstrate will not be penalized,” the email says. “We have asked that students who participate do so peacefully, without signage, and in accordance with the Students Rights and Responsibilities we all reviewed and signed at the beginning of the year.”

The new policies rewrite the playbook on how schools handle transgender students’ rights.

The 2022 Model Policies, define the word “sex” as biological sex, and the phrase “transgender students” means “a public school student whose parent has requested in writing, due to their child’s persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs with his or her sex, that their child be so identified while at school.”

The changes mean schools have to ask parents about students’ names, nicknames and pronouns that school staff should use. It also means the school defers to parents on whether a student can get counseling or express a different gender at school.

In contrast, the 2021 model policies said school districts should call students by their preferred gender pronouns and identities without asking their parents.

The Youngkin administration’s changes also require students to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex, “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”