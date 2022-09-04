LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

September 4, 2022, 4:20 AM

The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police.

Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly before 4 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, police identified the car as the blue Honda Civic involved in the Beltway shooting, according to a statement from state police.

On Aug. 25, Virginia State police said they received a call from a man reporting that his vehicle had been shot at while traveling north on Interstate 495 near Annandale in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police said the suspected shooter, driving the now fire-damaged Honda Civic, stopped on the shoulder of the Exit 52B ramp on I-495. The victim in the another vehicle “pulled in” behind the Civic whose driver exited his car and fired in the direction of the vehicle of the victim, who was not hurt, state police said.

The shooting suspect got back into their car and sped away, according to a statement from Virginia State Police.

Last week, police identified the suspect’s vehicle as a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TWW 9398.

Investigators with the Virginia State Police are looking into the alleged arson and shooting and ask anyone with information to contact detectives by dialing #77 on a cell or 703-803-0026. People with additional information can also email the Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a proud, lifelong MoCo resident, listening to countless hours of local rad

