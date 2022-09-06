Six new historical markers honoring African Americans will be installed in Fairfax County in the next year.

Six new historical markers honoring African Americans will be installed in Fairfax County in the next year.

In July of last year, the county launched its first-ever historical marker contest for students in grades K through 12.

The six winners include a marker that honors Louise Archer, who established one of the county’s earliest 4-H clubs for African Americans.

Others who will be recognized include Annie Harper, who challenged the constitutionality of Virginia’s poll tax, and Gen. Colin Powell, who was the first African American joint chiefs chairman and U.S. secretary of state.