DC police announce four youth curfew zones for weekend

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced four youth curfew zones across D.C. for this weekend.

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D.C. Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll joined WTOP's Shawn Anderson and Anne Kramer to explain why the curfews are necessary for city safety.

D.C.’s police department has announced four youth curfew zones across the District for this weekend, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an emergency order reinstating its ability to do so.

The zones — located in Navy Yard, RFK, NoMa and Takoma — will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The first zone covers Navy Yard area, with a northern boundary along Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue and the Anacostia River forming its southern border.

Another zone is centered around the RFK campus, covering portions near Benning Road, Oklahoma Avenue and the Anacostia River.

The NoMa zone includes areas near North Capitol Street, Florida Avenue and surrounding corridors.

The Takoma zone is centered around Van Buren, Sheridan, 3rd and 5th streets NW.

In a news release, officials said the curfew zones are authorized under a mayor’s order that allows the police chief to designate areas where large groups of young people are gathering or may gather in a way that poses a risk to public safety.

Under the order, anyone under 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces within the designated zones, unless they are participating in exempt activities.

The temporary weekend curfew is in addition to a citywide juvenile curfew, which requires anyone under 18 to be off the streets every night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

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