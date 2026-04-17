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DC police announce four youth curfew zones for weekend

Catherine Chen | catherine.chen@wtop.com

April 17, 2026, 7:27 PM

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D.C. Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll joined WTOP's Shawn Anderson and Anne Kramer to explain why the curfews are necessary for city safety.

D.C.’s police department has announced four youth curfew zones across the District for this weekend, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an emergency order reinstating its ability to do so.

The zones — located in Navy Yard, RFK, NoMa and Takoma — will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

A photo illustration of a juvenile curfew zone in D.C.'s Navy Yard for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19.
A map of the juvenile curfew zone in D.C.’s Navy Yard for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19. (Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department)

The first zone covers Navy Yard area, with a northern boundary along Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue and the Anacostia River forming its southern border.

A photo illustration of a juvenile curfew zone in RFK for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19.
A map of the juvenile curfew zone in RFK for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19. (Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department)

Another zone is centered around the RFK campus, covering portions near Benning Road, Oklahoma Avenue and the Anacostia River.

A photo illustration of a juvenile curfew zone in NoMa for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19.
A map of the juvenile curfew zone in NoMa for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19. (Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department)

The NoMa zone includes areas near North Capitol Street, Florida Avenue and surrounding corridors.

A photo illustration of a juvenile curfew zone in Takoma for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19.
A map of the juvenile curfew zone in Takoma for Friday April 17 through Sunday March 19. (Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department)

The Takoma zone is centered around Van Buren, Sheridan, 3rd and 5th streets NW.

In a news release, officials said the curfew zones are authorized under a mayor’s order that allows the police chief to designate areas where large groups of young people are gathering or may gather in a way that poses a risk to public safety.

Under the order, anyone under 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces within the designated zones, unless they are participating in exempt activities.

The temporary weekend curfew is in addition to a citywide juvenile curfew, which requires anyone under 18 to be off the streets every night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

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Catherine Chen

Catherine Chen is an associate producer with WTOP.

catherine.chen@wtop.com

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