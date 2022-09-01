Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
1 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 8:15 AM

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66.

It happened Thursday night around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker.

Police told WTOP that a recreational vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer and that the force of the crash caused the RV to run off the highway, through the guardrail and down an embankment.

One person died, police said “multiple” others were injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported all eastbound lanes of I-66 were reopened to traffic shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

A map of the area is below.

