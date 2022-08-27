RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Beach drone services…

Virginia Beach drone services company expanding

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach drone services company and the sole drone partner of the world’s largest retailer announced plans to expand its headquarters and create a research and training facility outside Petersburg, adding 655 new jobs.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that DroneUp, which has been working with Walmart since late 2021, announced plans to spend $27.2 million to expand in Virginia Beach and Dinwiddie County.

The company will spend $7 million expanding its Newtown Road headquarters, which it says will create 510 new jobs.

DroneUp also plans to establish a new testing, training, research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Petersburg, creating 145 more new jobs.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Local News | Virginia News

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up