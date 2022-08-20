Richmond holds city’s first gun buyback event

The city of Richmond is holding its first gun buyback.

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond is holding its first gun buyback.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that more than a dozen cars arrived early Saturday for the event.

The city offered gift cards ranging from $25 to $250 depending on the class of firearms, which they could spend on goods such as clothing, groceries and other items.

Participants were asked to arrive in their vehicles with their unloaded firearms stored in the trunks of their cars.

From there, Richmond police weapon masters would retrieve and inspect the weapon.

