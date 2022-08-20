WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Richmond holds city’s first gun buyback event

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 5:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond is holding its first gun buyback.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that more than a dozen cars arrived early Saturday for the event.

The city offered gift cards ranging from $25 to $250 depending on the class of firearms, which they could spend on goods such as clothing, groceries and other items.

Participants were asked to arrive in their vehicles with their unloaded firearms stored in the trunks of their cars.

From there, Richmond police weapon masters would retrieve and inspect the weapon.

