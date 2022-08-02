WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
OmniRide looks to add service to Silver Line stop near Dulles

Jared Foretek

August 2, 2022, 9:25 AM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

OmniRide is hoping to take advantage of the forthcoming 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, and for the first time, its passengers could be getting one-seat trips to the Dulles area by the end of the year.

The transit provider is hoping to start a commuter route that would take riders from Balls Ford Road to the Innovation Center Silver Line Metro stop in December, using the nearly completed I-66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes. The proposal is part of a suite of adjustments and increased bus service designed to take advantage of the new lanes, which are scheduled to be open by December.

