OmniRide looks to add service to Silver Line stop near Dulles

The service would take riders from Balls Ford Road in Manassas to the Innovation Center stop, going on to several employment centers in the area before ending at the U.S. Geological Survey headquarters in Reston.

At Innovation Center, riders will be one Metro stop from Dulles Airport once the Silver Line extension is open – expected this fall – and the line will intersect with several Fairfax Connector routes. Riders can also take Metro from that stop into Tysons, Arlington or Washington.

Omniride Executive Director Bob Schneider said that for commuters heading from the Manassas area to Herndon and Reston, the bus will either be faster than a solo trip in the non-tolled lanes or cheaper than driving on the toll lanes.

“You want to go to the airport? No problem. Balls Ford Road, next stop, hop on Metro and now you’ve got access that works for airport workers,” Schneider told InsideNoVa. “This gives you employer access, retail worker access, airport employment access … and the route is anchored at USGS, and that’s one of the major employers that we’re trying to tap into.”

The route was recommended by the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s 2020 report on the I-66 corridor’s transit options. While the report recommended that the line run 10 buses per peak period, Schneider said it will start out running three northbound buses in the morning and three southbound in the afternoon each day. The state report was published in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended commuting patterns in the area.

Del. Danica Roem, a regular proponent of increased public transit service in western Prince William County, said she’s been calling for a similar line since the toll lanes broke ground.