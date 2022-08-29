Officials celebrate Occoquan upgrades

State and local officials recently wrapped up work on pedestrian improvements in Occoquan.

Occoquan, Prince William County and the Virginia Department of Transportation partnered for the work along Mill Street between Washington and Ellicott streets.

The updates include five crosswalks and nine ramps with detectable warning domes that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The improvements … are pretty dramatic,” Occoquan Mayor Earnest W. Porta Jr. said at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This has a lot of advantages for us both in terms of the way it directs traffic as well as the safety for pedestrians.”

The $310,000 project started in 2018 when the town and county applied for a grant under VDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

County Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said the project is “relatively small,” but “the collaborative effort that led to this project and the impact to the community are large and worth celebrating.”

“The project will significantly improve pedestrian safety and accessibility and reflects the town and the county’s commitment to equity in transportation,” Boddye said in a news release. “Additionally, the project supports the town and the county’s shared goals of providing walkable destinations for residents and visitors to enjoy local establishments, recreational opportunities and the abundant natural resources and history of the town of Occoquan.”