Back to class: Students returning in Virginia’s largest school systems

Summer break has come to an end for nearly 289,000 of students in some of Virginia’s largest school systems.

Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria are set to return to the classroom Monday.

In Fairfax County, Superintendent Michelle Reid is entering her first year overseeing Virginia’s largest school system. Reid succeeds Scott Brabrand, who is now serving as executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.

Students in Fairfax this year will be tasked with adhering to the county’s new cellphone policy, which prohibits most students from using their mobile device during all classes as well as visits to the bathrooms and locker rooms. The school board voted to approve the new rules in June.

Middle schools in Fairfax County will also feature recess periods this school year.

During an information session with parents last week, Reid said the school system is about 99% staffed.

“We’re looking forward to a great new year and the opportunity to continue to support a premier division education for each and every student,” Reid told WTOP on Friday.

In nearby Prince William County, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said, in a letter to families Friday, that the county has 168 openings, which is comparable to the number of openings it had before the 2021-22 school year.

McDade is starting her second school year as superintendent of the state’s second-largest school system. She received her contract extension in July.

Even before the year started, Alexandria school officials had detailed security enhancements for the system. All students in middle and high schools will be required to carry student IDs, and schools will now have designated entrances for students, staff and visitors to better regulate who comes and goes.

The school resource officer program, which was reestablished after pressure from parents, will place officers at four schools in Alexandria this academic year.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.