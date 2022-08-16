WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » With 1 week to…

With 1 week to go, Fairfax Co. Public Schools says teacher positions 99% staffed

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With a week to go before the start of the school year, the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools says Virginia’s largest school system is now close to 99% staffed for classroom positions.

An Aug. 15 message from Michelle Reid, the school system’s superintendent, said she anticipates having an instructor in every classroom who is either currently licensed or working to attain their license through the school system’s teacher residency program. That program allows teachers to start teaching this fall while completing licensing requirements.

Reid’s message didn’t provide the exact number of vacant positions, but the school system employs about 15,000 teachers and nearly 25,000 full-time employees.

The school system will provide more information about staffing updates during two online information sessions later this week that Reid is hosting for parents, employees and community members.

The sessions will be held Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Aug. 18 from noon to 12:45 p.m. Information on how to sign up is available online.

In a message to parents earlier this month, Reid said the school system was about 97% staffed across all positions, which the teacher’s union said equated to about 600 remaining vacancies.

School districts around the D.C. area — and across the country — have been grappling with staffing shortages as the start of the school year approaches.

During a news conference last week, officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, said the school system — Maryland’s largest — was 98% staffed, which meant a few hundred open positions for teachers, support service positions and bus drivers.

The first day of school for Fairfax County Public Schools is Aug. 22.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up