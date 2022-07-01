Virginia man sentenced to prison in store manager’s shooting

A Virginia man was sentenced to 18 years for shooting his store manager.

The Danville Register & Bee reports Jaivon Alonzo Scott was sentenced by a judge on Friday to 18 years — with 11 suspended — for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Scott, an employee at the store, was on duty when he shot the manager, Dacha Lamont Fitzgerald.

Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman said that when the victim tried to get away after being shot, Scott continued shooting at him.

