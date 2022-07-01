FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | How to prepare for Fourth celebration
Virginia man sentenced to prison in store manager’s shooting

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 3:54 PM

DANVILLE, Va. — A Virginia man was sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting a store clerk in the back of the head one year ago.

The Danville Register & Bee reports Jaivon Alonzo Scott was sentenced by a judge on Friday to 18 years — with 11 suspended — for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Scott, an employee at the store, was on duty when he shot the manager, Dacha Lamont Fitzgerald.

Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman said that when the victim tried to get away after being shot, Scott continued shooting at him.

