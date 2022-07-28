WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Va. felon gets additional prison time for buying gun

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 8:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man who was released from prison three years ago after serving 23 years for a federal drug trafficking conspiracy is going back behind bars for having a gun he bought on the street.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that following a hearing on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Keith L. Hopkins Jr. was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his earlier guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Richmond police caught Hopkins with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol on Oct. 27 as they were executing an arrest warrant.

