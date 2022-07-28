Va. felon gets additional prison time for buying gun

Keith L. Hopkins Jr., of Richmond, released from prison after serving 23 years for a federal drug trafficking charge is headed back behind bars for buying a gun.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man who was released from prison three years ago after serving 23 years for a federal drug trafficking conspiracy is going back behind bars for having a gun he bought on the street.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that following a hearing on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Keith L. Hopkins Jr. was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his earlier guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Richmond police caught Hopkins with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol on Oct. 27 as they were executing an arrest warrant.

