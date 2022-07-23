WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Database details Richmond police response to 2020 protests

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 1:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bodycam videos, police reports and other materials connected to the city of Richmond’s aggressive response to protesters in June 2020 have been made public through the Library of Virginia.

The database that went live recently is part of a legal settlement between the city and plaintiffs who say police used excessive force against protesters who gathered at the Robert E. Lee statue two years ago in response to the death of George Floyd.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The department later apologized and said the tear gas was unwarranted. A few days later, the city’s police chief resigned.

Members of the public will be able to contribute their own footage of what occurred.

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

