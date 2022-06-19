RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Virginia Beach men steal, sell discounted gas

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

June 19, 2022, 1:24 AM

Virginia Beach Police say that two men fed up with gas prices attempted to play Robinhood by selling gas at a discounted rate through an app.

Officers responded to a Citgo gas station after they saw an unusual number of cars at a time when the gas station was closed.

According to police, 24-year-old Rashane Griffith and 21-year-old Devon Drumgoole had devices to hack into the gas pumps.

They sold the gas below its actual cost through a phone app and advertised it on social media, police said.

The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gas over several days.

Griffith and Drumgoole are both charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

