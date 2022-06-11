RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
Home » Virginia News » Police officer charged with…

Police officer charged with sexually exploiting child

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia police officer has been arrested on federal charges that he sexually exploited a child.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Newport News Police Sgt. Michael Nicholas Covey was arrested Friday on one count of sexual exploitation of children.

The charge against Covey stems from an investigation in Ohio. An FBI agent’s affidavit says authorities found child pornography in the possession of a convicted sex offender in Hocking County, Ohio, and linked the images to Covey.

The Newport News Police Department says it placed Covey on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up