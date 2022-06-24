Va. Gov. Youngkin seeks 15-week abortion ban as DC-area leaders react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

Lawmakers like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have already begun advocating for statewide abortion bans as high-profile leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia react to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey — two major court cases upholding the nationwide right to an abortion.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced his support for a 15-week abortion ban as other leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are reacting Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey — two major court cases upholding the nationwide right to an abortion.

Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said that the Supreme Court ruling was the correct decision and “rightfully returned power” to elected officials and said that bipartisan consensus can be built “on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb.”

“I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life,” Youngkin said in a statement. “The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions.”

Since the decision was released, Youngkin has shared support for a 15-week ban on abortion in the state.

The state legislature previously killed a 20-week abortion ban from the GOP-held House in a state Senate committee led by Democrats.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said that she supports Youngkin’s actions to ensure that Supreme Court justices are safe and the decision which reverses a decision she calls “an example of judicial and federal overreach.”

“The important question of abortion has now been returned to state houses across the country, in order for them to make their own policy decisions — which is exactly what the Founding Fathers envision when they wrote the 10th amendment to the Constitution,” Earle-Sears said. “I applaud the Court for recognizing this wrong and having the courage to correct it.”

Former Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe, on the other hand, shared concern over the move.

American women deserve better. They deserve the freedoms given to us all in our Constitution. Today’s decision must be met with unprecedented action. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 24, 2022

Democratic U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have shared opposition to the move to remove decades of abortion rights protection for women.

This decision flies in the face of decades of precedent protecting women’s rights to make fundamental personal decisions without needless government interference. Congress must act now to protect those rights. We’re not going to give up on this. https://t.co/uILoioCBH8 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 24, 2022

Warner said that the decision to eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion “jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women.”

“This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country,” Warner said. “I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares said that the Supreme Court decision took the issue of abortion out of the hands of unelected federal judges and into the population of individual states.

“Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future,” he said. “The Attorney General will continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia.”

He also pledged to continue upholding the constitutions of the commonwealth and the United States.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger said the Supreme Court ruling is one she strongly disagrees with, committing to enshrine abortion access into federal law.

“In response to this decision, there will be a renewed push among anti-abortion politicians to strip away fundamental liberties from the people they were elected to serve,” the representative said. “As a federal lawmaker, I will work to restore a woman’s right to choose and protect our rights under the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution.”

Rep. Jennifer Wexton shared disappointment on what she said was “our worst fears, realized.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an all-out assault on women’s right to an abortion — our worst fears, realized — handed down by an extreme and partisan Court that is violating decades of precedent. My full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HdaZzGEFac — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) June 24, 2022

“Criminalizing abortion, as this decision allow for, will be disastrous for women’s health,” she said.

Rep. Gerry Connolly called the decision “yet another stain on the court” and “a dark moment for American women. Rep. Don Beyer agreed with the sentiment.

Today’s ruling from a right wing Supreme Court majority is a dark moment for America. From the dissent, “It says that from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of.” Republicans will use this decision to criminalize essential health care for women. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 24, 2022

DC

Congressional Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton argued that the constitutional right to abortion was revoked and called into question “whether the Supreme Court will overturn other long-standing rights and recent precedents” in the country.

“Congress must immediately codify the right to abortion in federal law. The decision is also a reminder to the country that D.C.’s lack of statehood means D.C. is subject to the whims of Congress,” Norton said.

She added that previous majority Republican congresses have used D.C. to “impose policies they cannot or do not have the support to impose nationally.” She says that will not happen to abortion in D.C.

“A future Republican Congress may try to ban abortion in D.C., thinking they can get away with it because it would only apply to D.C. residents. They are wrong.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser said that, despite the ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the District remains “proudly pro-choice.”

Washington, D.C. is a proud pro-choice city and access to abortion is still legal here. This is about health care. This is about women’s rights. This is about bodily autonomy. A majority of Americans believe in a woman’s right to choose. This fight is urgent but not over. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 24, 2022

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine pledged to “defend and strengthen” abortion rights in D.C., saying the decision leaves millions without access to critical health care with “substantial impacts on their lives.”

My office will do everything in our power to fiercely defend and strengthen the right to abortion in the District so that everyone can create their family how and when they choose. pic.twitter.com/FNVGiXZ0BE — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) June 24, 2022

“We already know that low-income patients, especially Black and brown women and those in rural areas, already face barriers to reproductive care,” he said. “They will further bear the brunt of the lack of access to abortion. It’s another dark chapter in a centuries-long effort to control women’s bodies and lives, particularly those in our most marginalized communities.”

He said his office will continue to enforce the Human Rights Act and the Bias-Related Crimes Act, providing protections for those providing or seeking abortion care.

At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson said that the laws surrounding abortion in D.C. remain in tact.

I want to make it abundantly clear that in our local laws in the District of Columbia, we are a safe haven for women seeking unrestricted access to reproductive health care. We must not go backward. https://t.co/9RcyLWLUcg — CM Christina Henderson (@CMCHenderson) June 24, 2022

Maryland

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen called the ruling a “results-driven ruling, not a rule-of-law decision,” adding that this decision will undermine the legitimacy of the court.

SCOTUS has thrown aside the Constitution & is instead forcing its ideological beliefs down the throats of the American people. This #RoeVWade decision not only overturns the law that has been in place for almost 50 years — it flies directly in the face of the will of our country. — Sen. Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 24, 2022

Likewise, Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin calls the right to abortion a fundamental decision made by women “in consultation with their doctor,” opposing “political interference from federal, state, or local government.”

Throughout my time in Congress, I have been a steadfast supporter of reproductive rights, and this will not change. I will continue to work to ensure that women can access the care that they need. — Sen. Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) June 24, 2022

Attorney General Brian Frosh called the Dobbs decision one that “strips away the fundamental rights of women,” including victims of rape, incest and abuse, “to control their own bodies.”

“I am proud of my vote over 30 years ago to codify Roe v. Wade in state law, and I am proud of the work that our office has done since to protect and expand access to reproductive health care services across Maryland,” Frosh said. “We will continue to champion the rights of women to make their own health care decisions and to safeguard the right to privacy for all Marylanders.”

Congressman David Trone, a Democrat representing the 6th District, said the ruling was “deeply disappointing,” and effectively sent “the wrong message to Americans about how we value women and their futures.”

“History shows that limiting abortion access often forces women to resort to unsafe means to end unwanted pregnancies — including self-inflicted bodily harm and ingestion of dangerous chemicals — resulting in permanent injury or death,” Trone said.

He added that this “beyond the pale” decision increases the need to “enshrine abortion services into law.”

Del. Ariana Kelly, author of the state’s Abortion Care Access Act and former Pro-Choice Maryland NARAL executive director, said that the decision was “devastating” but not unexpected.

“We were hoping for some type of moderation once the draft was released, but we did not get any,” Kelly said.

Since codifying the protections in the 1990s and the strengthening of those protections through the Abortion Care Access Act, she says the pressure on the state will increase.

“We are the southernmost safe, pro-choice state,” she said, “which means we’re going to see a huge influx of patients from both the South and the Midwest. We’re expecting about 26% of clinics to close across the country as a result of this decision. And somebody needs to take those patients because the number of unintended pregnancies is not going to be decreased.”

She added that she considered the ruling not an rollback to a time before Roe v. Wade, but to “worse laws” than before Roe.

“People say we’re going back to where we were 50 years ago. We’re going to a worse place — a place we’ve never been,” she said.

Local organizations

The leaders of Virginia’s Planned Parenthood quickly pointed out that abortion remains legal in the state, despite this ruling.

“This is a devastating decision that will impact millions of people across the country,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. “PPAV’s mission has always been to protect abortion access for those who need care in Virginia and beyond, and this decision does not change that.”

The Washington Archdiocese and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called this moment “a historic day in the life of our country,” after nearly five decades of abortion access.

“America was founded on the truth that all men and women are created equal, with God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the conference shared This truth was grievously denied by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized and normalized the taking of innocent human life.”