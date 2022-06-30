FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
New Virginia laws going into effect July 1

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 11:04 AM

The start of July brings with it a new set of laws that are taking effect in Virginia.

Having a loud car exhaust system is again cause for being pulled over — it’s again a primary offense.

Police and sheriff’s departments, meanwhile, are banned from establishing quotas that require an officer to make a specific number of arrests or issue a specific number of summonses in a period of time.

School principals must report certain offenses that would constitute a misdemeanor to law enforcement. Principals were previously only required to report likely felonies.

Possessing a switchblade knife becomes legal, though they still can’t be concealed.

Gaming businesses are banned from using the phrase “Virginia is for Bettors,” a play on the “Virginia is for Lovers” tourism slogan.

Hunting is allowed on Sundays on public or private land, as long as it takes place more than 200 yards from a place of worship.

Under Virginia’s constitution, legislation passed at the regular session of the General Assembly and signed into law takes effect on the first day of July.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP.

