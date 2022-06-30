New Virginia laws going into effect July 1

The start of July brings with it a new set of laws that are taking effect in Virginia.

Having a loud car exhaust system is again cause for being pulled over — it’s again a primary offense.

Police and sheriff’s departments, meanwhile, are banned from establishing quotas that require an officer to make a specific number of arrests or issue a specific number of summonses in a period of time.

School principals must report certain offenses that would constitute a misdemeanor to law enforcement. Principals were previously only required to report likely felonies.

Possessing a switchblade knife becomes legal, though they still can’t be concealed.

Gaming businesses are banned from using the phrase “Virginia is for Bettors,” a play on the “Virginia is for Lovers” tourism slogan.

Hunting is allowed on Sundays on public or private land, as long as it takes place more than 200 yards from a place of worship.

Under Virginia’s constitution, legislation passed at the regular session of the General Assembly and signed into law takes effect on the first day of July.