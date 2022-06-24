SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Court rejects pipeline’s request for new panel of judges

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 1:00 PM

ROANOKE, Va. — A federal appeals court has denied a request from a company building a natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia to have a new panel of judges reconsider permits that have been struck down repeatedly.

The Roanoke Times reports that the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the motion from Mountain Valley Pipeline in a one-sentence order filed late Wednesday. Last month, the company filed a motion asking for a new panel to be assigned at random.

While judges can sometimes remain with cases when they come up again, the company asserted that the circuit didn’t follow its operating procedures.

