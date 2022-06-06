Army Corps of Engineers propose changes to prevent northern Va. flooding

The Army Corps of Engineers is trying to figure out if putting measures in place would help cut back on the risk of coastal flooding to public and private buildings along the west bank of the Potomac.

A proposal years in the making to try and prevent flooding in parts of northern Virginia is now available for the public to look over.

The USACE and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments looked at over 76 square miles within the Middle Potomac watershed to come up with the plan to cut back on the coastal storm risk in Northern Virginia.

The proposal suggests placing a floodwall at the Arlington Water Pollution Control Plant and recommends building a levee and floodwall in the Belle Haven community.

The study stretched from Arlington County south to include a portion of Prince William County.

An in person public meeting is set for June 14 and 16 in Alexandria.

This proposal follows flooding from Hurricane Isabel — among other big named storms — which caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in 2003.