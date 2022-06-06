RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | Trump Ukraine scandal shadows war | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Army Corps of Engineers propose changes to prevent northern Va. flooding

Anne Kramer | anne.kramer@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 1:05 AM

A proposal years in the making to try and prevent flooding in parts of northern Virginia is now available for the public to look over.

The Army Corps of Engineers is trying to figure out if putting measures in place would help cut back on the risk of coastal flooding to public and private buildings along the west bank of the Potomac.

The USACE and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments looked at over 76 square miles within the Middle Potomac watershed to come up with the plan to cut back on the coastal storm risk in Northern Virginia.

The proposal suggests placing a floodwall at the Arlington Water Pollution Control Plant and recommends building a levee and floodwall in the Belle Haven community.

The study stretched from Arlington County south to include a portion of Prince William County.

An in person public meeting is set for June 14 and 16 in Alexandria.

the Army Corps of Engineers and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments

This proposal follows flooding from Hurricane Isabel — among other big named storms — which caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in 2003.

