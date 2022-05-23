Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday night.

As of 9 a.m., more than 2,800 don’t have electricity in Fairfax County; more than 2,100 are without power in Arlington County; and more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Alexandria City.

Because of the outages, Alexandria City Public Schools are shifting two high schools to asynchronous virtual learning for the day: Alexandria City High School-King Street campus (ACHS) and Charles Barrett Elementary School.

“Dominion Electric is responding to the outage and has not yet provided a timeframe for restoration. We will continue to update families via text, email and the school website at www.acps.k12.va.us/school as more information becomes available,” ACPS said in a letter to families of students at the schools.

Dominion Energy told WTOP crews are working quickly to restore service — and have been doing so since Sunday night — but there’s no timetable for when all the outages will be taken care of.

“60+ mph winds knocked down trees, branches, poles– We have 92 projects with damage in Nova,” Dominion Spokesperson Peggy Fox tweeted.

In Maryland, more than 1,800 are without power in Caroline County; more than 370 don’t have power in Prince George’s County; and more than 300 don’t have electricity in Montgomery County.

