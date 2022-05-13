Miyares adds voice in call to enforce federal law to protect Supreme Court justices

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and 24 other state attorneys general are demanding that the Justice Department enforce the federal law that forbids picketing the homes of federal judges.

In the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Miyares and the other AGs say “judges must be able to make legal decisions guided solely by the letter of the law in order for our justice system to survive.”

In a news release, Miyares said he joined 24 AGs — all Republicans — “demanding that U.S. Attorney General Garland stop playing politics and enforce the federal law.”

Last week, a leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling prompted protests by abortion-rights supporters — not only outside the court building but outside justices’ homes in the D.C. area.

“Attempts to pressure Supreme Court Justices into altering their votes through intimidation and harassment is not only illegal, but dangerous to society,” said Miyares.

Earlier this week, the governors of Maryland and Virginia, both Republicans, urged Garland to enforce the anti-picketing law.

In response, the chairman of Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors, Jeff McKay, assured Youngkin that Fairfax County police have the situation under control.

“Our police are well-trained to deal with incidents like this, have an operational plan in place and will follow that,” McKay told WTOP.

The Justice Department responded that Garland had ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to provide additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police “to help ensure the Justices’ safety.”