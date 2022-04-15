Mother of Virginia teen shot by police sues officers

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the mother of Xzavier Hill filed the complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond without legal representation.

RICHMOND, Va. — The mother of an 18-year-old fatally shot by police after a chase last year has filed a $60 million wrongful death lawsuit against the officers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the mother of Xzavier Hill filed the complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond without legal representation.

LaToya Benton said at a news conference that other attorneys had declined to take her case but she still hopes one will come forward to assist.

Hill was from Charlottesville. He was fatally shot in January 2021 after a traffic chase along Interstate 64 outside of Richmond.

Authorities said the troopers fired their weapons after Hill displayed a firearm.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.