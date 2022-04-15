RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Mother of Virginia teen…

Mother of Virginia teen shot by police sues officers

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — The mother of an 18-year-old fatally shot by police after a chase last year has filed a $60 million wrongful death lawsuit against the officers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the mother of Xzavier Hill filed the complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond without legal representation.

LaToya Benton said at a news conference that other attorneys had declined to take her case but she still hopes one will come forward to assist.

Hill was from Charlottesville. He was fatally shot in January 2021 after a traffic chase along Interstate 64 outside of Richmond.

Authorities said the troopers fired their weapons after Hill displayed a firearm.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up